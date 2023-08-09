Ohio — The summer-long debate in Ohio, Issue One, was voted down on a state level, but results show that the surrounding counties had an opposing view.

Issue One failed to pass in the August 8, special election with a resounding 57% vote of No. Ohio saw a total of 3,059,440 registered voters take to the polls.

Belmont County saw a 29.3% turnout in the special election, with 12,861 registered voters attending the polls. Election results show that 7,022 voters favored Issue One, while 5,824 voters opposed the new legislation.

Columbiana County’s voter turnout was 37.56%, with 24.251 ballots cast. Of these, 60.76%, or 14,728 voters, favored changing the majority rule, while 9,510, or 39.24%, said no.

Guernsey County was the only local county to have a No majority vote. With a 7.8% turnout, 960 of the 1857 voters opposed approving Issue One, while 897 approved.

Election results for Harrison County show a 33.67% voter turnout, with 3,299 residents casting their votes. Two thousand sixty-two voters approved Issue One, while 1,237 voters said No.

The total number of ballots cast for Jefferson County was 13,882, with 56.62% or 7,841 of voters saying Yes, and 43.48% or 6,033 voting no to Issue One.

Monroe County had 3,187 votes cast on August 8, a 34.78% voter turnout. Of these votes, 1,997 (62.68%) voters said Yes to Issue One, and 1,189 (37.32%) opposed of the change.

And finally, Noble County had the second highest voter turnout, with 2.853 ballots cast, a 36.11% turnout. The county saw 1,920 (67.32%) voters approved of Issue One, while 932 (32.68%) were against it.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Wednesday August 9, 2023)