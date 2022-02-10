WHEELING,W.Va.-(WTRF) Ohio County 911 Director Theresa Russell is hopeful things are moving in the right direction with Frontier Communications.

At Thursday night’s Ohio County Commission meeting, Russell said Frontier reached out to her office earlier on Thursday following Frontier’s planned power outage during last Thursday’s storms that moved through the Ohio Valley.

Russell says Frontier says the company is willing to work with her office.

We told you last week that Russell made an effort encouraging Frontier to make the scheduled outage for another day.

Russell says, a total of 42, 911 centers in West Virginia lost their emergency calls during last Thursday’s storm.

She says when people called 911 in Ohio County on their cell phones during the overnight hours into Friday that for an hour and nine minutes people got a message that said all circuits were busy and she says that is a risk she isn’t willing to take when another storm hits.

I tried to explain to them. I said you know I’ve been in this position for almost 33 years. So, I know my county. I know what’s going to happen when we have these types of weather events. And when we provide a warning to you and ask you to make some changes you have to heed our warning. We know what’s going to occur here. Theresa Russell, Ohio County 911 Director

Russell says representatives from Frontier Communications will meet with members of the West Virginia Enhanced Council in Kanawha County on March 4th to continue the discussion.

The Ohio County 911 Center is part of that council.

Also at Thursday night’s commission meeting, Retired Major Nelson Croft, who was a deputy at the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, was welcomed as the new manager of the Ohio County Animal Shelter.

Retired Major Croft served as a deputy for the last 31 and a half years.

He actually retired Thursday and starts his new post Monday (February 14th).