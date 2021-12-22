Operation Toy Lift ‘lifts’ spirits this Christmas thanks to the Wheeling Police Department

WHEELING, W.Va.-(WTRF) It’s called Operation Toy Lift and for years now the Wheeling Police Department has been bringing toys to boys and girls and today the police officers dropped presents decorated in shiny wrapping paper to WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

The toys are intended for children who will be in the hospital this year over the Christmas holiday.

On December 11th, I joined the Wheeling Police and the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department along with other local organizations to collect the toys from community members for later distribution this month.

Earlier today some of the staff at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital greeted police officers as they delivered the presents.

Wheeling Police Lieutenant Josh Sanders says the police department enjoys participating in this event.

“We always want to give back to our community. One of our missions and our core values at the Wheeling Police Department is to build partnerships in the community to create a better community as a whole. So when we can help the community in any way shape or form we always want to do that.” Lieutenant Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

This annual event provides hundreds of children with gifts on Christmas spreading joy throughout the entire Ohio Valley.