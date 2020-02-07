Operation Valentine shipping thousands of cards to military members

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – For eight years, Chambers and James Funeral Home has been bringing a sense of home to those who need it most.

This year’s “Operation Valentine” received the most valentines ever.

Over the past eight years they have collected around 18,000 valentines, which are shipped to military members overseas, stateside and even to veterans in hospitals and nursing homes.

Organizers of the project said it is just as heart warming to them as it is to the military members.

When we bring the valentines in how heart-warming it is and they are not even for us and were not even serving in an area where someone may not even know or serving in conditions that we don’t even know the conditions, but when we receive the Valentine’s Day cards it warms our heart. I can only image what it does to our veterans and our soldiers. We think about at Christmas they receive all of these packages and it gets cold and dark in January and February and here comes boxes of valentines from the Ohio Valley. Its a amazing project and we absolutely love doing it. Eric Fithyan, Owner, Chambers and James Funeral Home

Operation Valentine receives cards clear from Parkersburg to Pittsburgh, which are being prepared to ship to their destinations soon.