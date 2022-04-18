WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Orchard Park Hospital, LLC, a non-profit subsidiary of the Children’s Home of Wheeling, Inc., has started the approval process to repurpose the property formerly known as the Robert C. Byrd Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Center turning it into a 30-bed adolescent acute care psychiatric hospital.

A number of options were considered, but the Board of the Children’s Home of Wheeling, Inc. ultimately determined that there was a significant need to provide inpatient psychiatric services to children and adolescents in the Northern Panhandle.

The facility was built in 2009.

It is located at 2211 Eoff Street and was originally part of the Ohio Valley Medical Center.

Plans are underway to make certain renovations in order to operate as an adolescent psychiatric hospital although the structure remains in good condition.

The formation of Orchard Park Hospital, LLC and the decision to invest in an inpatient facility is a further reflection of the commitment of the Children’s Home to provide behavioral healthcare for youth in our community and we look forward to working in cooperation with the other health care providers in the area in fulfilling this mission. Tanner Russell, Children’s Home Board President

Further announcements will be made as the timing for completion of renovations and regulatory approvals are obtained.

Since 1870, the Children’s Home of Wheeling, Inc. has served youth in the Wheeling and surrounding areas.

Our organization has dutifully served the community for over 150 years and this is an exciting opportunity for us to continue that service by bringing a much needed service back to our area.

Jacquelyn Knight, Children’s Home of Wheeling, Inc., Executive Director

At this time, the Children’s Home operates a 14-bed residential treatment facility for adolescent males with a variety of behavioral health needs.