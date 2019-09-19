Order in and get free Mcdonald’s SWAG

McDonald’s is teaming up with uber eats for its McDelivery night promotion.

Ronald and friends are hoping you’ll forget about that delivery fee by giving away branded apparel that includes socks, slippers, and sweatpants —

Or, your order could include earbuds, playing cards… Or even a giant blanket resembling a sesame seed bun with a hood.

The golden arches is being mummed on how it will determine exactly what you receive — but we do know this:

You have to order ten dollars’ worth of food, it has to be after 5PM on Thursday night… And it’s only while supplies last at participating locations.

The chain says restaurants in 50 countries and six continents are taking part.

We can only assume Antarctica is the excluded landmass.

