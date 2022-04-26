MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Do you like sushi or hibachi-style steak?

If your answer is yes, then there is a place in Moundsville made just for you.

The Osaka Steakhouse is now open for business!

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to signify the grand opening.

This is the second Osaka Steakhouse location.

Owner Wing Wang opened his first restaurant twelve years ago in St. Clairsville bearing the same name.

The portions were plentiful and the patrons put a smile on their faces today as they were served everything from garlic butter snow crab legs to cajun crawfish to lemon pepper shrimp.

Wang says he was nervous and excited at the same time Tuesday as he welcomed people to his newest location.

This is a family restaurant. They are mostly families and their kids and families come to enjoy food, to enjoy birthday parties and Christmas parties and everything. I hope this is going to be great food and a great restaurant to serve in this city and in this Ohio Valley. Wing Wang, Owner Osaka Steakhouse

The Osaka Steakhouse restaurant is located at 101 Lafayette Avenue in Moundsville and is open seven days a week.