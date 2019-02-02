OSHP encourages safety game plan for Big Game: 'fans don't let fans drive drunk'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUBMUS, Ohio (WTRF) - The Big Game is historically a day when friends and family gather. However, this is also a day where the Ohio State Highway Patrol see a lot of activity.

OSHP officials are urging fans to have a solid game plan for this Sunday to ensure safety for yourself and the community. The OSHP will be cracking down on impaired drivers the evening of the Big Game.

“The Patrol is committed to removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. During last year's Big Game, the OSHP made 43 OVI (operating a vehicle under the influence) arrests in a 24-hour span.

There was also one traffic fatality and 34 injuries OVI-related. “Make the smart decision to designate a sober driver and influence your friends and family to make the same choice," said Colonel Pride.

Just a few tips as you plan your evening for the Big Game: