OSHP Steubenville Post names Trooper of the Year

News

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ohio state highway patrol.jpg

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper has been recognized for his hard work.

Trooper Trevor L. Koontz has been chosen as the 2019 Trooper of the Year at the Steubenville Post.

According to a press release, fellow Steubenville Post Troopers selected Koontz for the honor based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.

OSHP said Trooper Koontz joined the Highway Patrol in 2012 and has served with the Steubenville Post ever since.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter