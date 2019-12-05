OSHP Steubenville Post names Trooper of the Year

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper has been recognized for his hard work.

Trooper Trevor L. Koontz has been chosen as the 2019 Trooper of the Year at the Steubenville Post.

According to a press release, fellow Steubenville Post Troopers selected Koontz for the honor based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.

OSHP said Trooper Koontz joined the Highway Patrol in 2012 and has served with the Steubenville Post ever since.