OUE announces a new BSN program

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio University Eastern in Belmont County is announcing a new program.

It’s a B-S-N….or bachelor of science in nursing ….a four-year degree….you can take at the St. Clairsville campus…never needing to transfer to the main campus.

These days, hospitals and health care facilities strongly prefer the nurses they hire….to have a bachelor’s degree.

In fact, studies show that 46 percent of all employers require that degree.

And that means four years of study.

Now you can do all four years…at the OU Eastern campus.

And they say nurses have never been more in demand.

Nationally there’s been a shortage of nurses, and that’s been particularly acute in Ohio and throughout southeastern Ohio particularly. So we feel this is a really great opportunity for us to impact the community and health care here and make sure that we are providing and educating high quality nurses Jeremy Webster, Interim Dean, OUE

Though nursing is going to be new to this campus, it is not new to Ohio University. We have a very good track record of graduating quality nurses who go out into the workforce so we’re really excited to offer that here in this community to the surrounding health care facilities Susan Dowell, Interim OUE Director of Nursing

The program actually starts next fall.

They say you can apply now, however, and take some pre-nursing courses.

We asked what qualities a person should have to become a nurse.

They say if you’re caring, a people person, dedicated and willing to study and learn….you could have a career in nursing.