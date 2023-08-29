WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

According to Heidi Costain, the Northern Panhandle out of the Darkness Chair, suicide is the second leading cause of death in the state of West Virginia for people between 10 and 34 years old.

To help bring awareness to this rising issue in our state, the Northern Panhandle Out of the Darkness Walk hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is happening right here in Wheeling this Saturday.

Registration starts at Wheeling Park near the White Palace at 10 am and the walk starts at 11 a.m.

Different colored beads will be available at the walk to help each person represent why they are there.

“A great way to bring the community together, to give support to those who are struggling, who are in need, and also to get support. If it would be you that is struggling.” Heidi Costain | Northern Panhandle Out of the Darkness, Chair

Anyone is free to walk, but those who are able to raise $150 in sponsorship money will get a free T-shirt.

All proceeds benefit the AFSP to bring more suicide prevention resources to our community.