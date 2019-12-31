Outgoing mayor releases disciplinary letter to St. Clairsville police officer

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – An officer with the City of St. Clairsville Police Department is set to find himself facing punishment over three alleged incidents of misconduct.

In a letter sent to 7News by outgoing Mayor Terry Pugh, Officer Thomas J. Stewart was found to have violated employee rules on three separate occasions this year.

One for conducting personal business while on duty, one for leaving a shift four hours early, and another for failing to properly conduct and document an instance of assault.

Mayor Pugh states that the final decision on discipline will be determined by incoming St. Clairsville Mayor Kathryn Thalman.

Incoming Mayor Thalman released the following statement regarding the letter.

“I think it was indiscreet and showed poor judgement on the part of the outgoing mayor to bring forth information about an unresolved, ongoing investigation and to make it public. I cannot comment on the matter since I have not been privy to any of the underlying information. As soon as possible my administration will look at it and will request an impartial judge to look into the matter. I think that publishing this could open the city up to potential problems.”

The full letter reads:

Stay with 7News for any updates.