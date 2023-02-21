BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Over $50,000 in grant money is in the hands of 12 non-profits and other organizations that serve Belmont County.

The money was awarded through the Belmont County Enrichment Fund, which is administered though The Community Foundation of the Ohio Valley and it’s affiliate GIVE Belmont County.

The group was formed back in 2013 by a group of Belmont County landowners and the former Rice Energy in an effort to give back to the community. Some of the organizations receiving money include Wheeling Health Right.

The largest amount of money was awarded to Union Local School, who will use it for technology upgrades.

“These organizations do so much good. One of the good parts of being part of the committee is learning about the non-profits and charities in Belmont County and how much they give, the passion, and our county is so much enriched because of these groups.” Lova Ebbert. Belmont County Enrichment Fund Member

“It’s funding that will actually serve Belmont County residents. We always have about 1900 people in Belmont County and it will help us to provide the heath came and dental care and medications that they need.” Kathie Brown, Executive Director, Wheeling

“Technology in todays world is so important. So to be able to give our students and our teachers this opportunity, we are very grateful.” Bernie Thompson Asst. Treasurer, Union Local Schools

In just over ten years, the Belmont County Enrichment has given out nearly $600,000 to non-profits and various organizations throughout the county.