Over 650 students graduate from Franciscan University of Steubenville

Franciscan University of Steubenville held their 71st graduation commencement on Saturday.

The Science Commencement happened at 9:00a.m. and the Arts Commencement happened at 1:00p.m. inside of university’s Finnegan Field House.

The 2019 graduating class at Franciscan University has over 650 students.

An honorary doctorate in Christian letters was also awarded to their commencement speaker, Curtis Martin, a 1993 masters graduate in theology.

He received this honor for his evangelistic outreach efforts to tens of thousands of college kids across the country.