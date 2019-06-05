Overdose Spike Alerts Now Available to the Public

City of Wheeling residents can now signup to receive ‘Overdose Spike Alerts’ thanks to overdose prevention funding and a partnership consisting of the Wheeling Police Department, the Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency, Youth Services System and the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department.

The initiative is part of Youth Services Systems public health communications strategy.

The alerts – available through the EMA’s Wireless Emergency Notification System are now in place. The public can sign up in person at the Wheeling Police Department or online at OhioCountyEmergency.com.

By signing up, you will receive overdose, emergency alerts, and public service announcements via voice or text through the police department’s ‘Neighborhood Crime Watch Groups.’

This is a free service; however, normal message fees may apply. Notifications are dependent upon providers and receipt of notifications by the intended recipient are not guaranteed. By signing up, you WILL NOT receive unsolicited calls, nor does the system vendor sell the contact number database.