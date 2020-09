Ohio County, W.Va (WTRF)– The Ohio County Health Department says an OVRTA bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was identified during testing on Sunday.

Anyone who rode the Elm Grove route on September 18th and 19th, should monitor their health for symptoms of Covid-19. Buses are cleaned and disinfected nightly and commonly touched surfaces are cleaned throughout the day.

Passengers and drivers are required to wear masks.

