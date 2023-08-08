BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — There is an update on the extreme animal hoarding case in Belmont County.

The woman whose 28 dogs and three cats were rescued from deplorable conditions on July 4th, was due in court today.

But her attorney appeared instead, asking for more time.

Cheryl Howes Goodwin’s case is now rescheduled for next week, after a home inspection takes place.

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan says there are two types of animal mistreatment cases–abuse and neglect.

He believes this one is clearly neglect.

“We see this often. These are very unfortunate cases because it starts off with people who might be attempting to actually do good but in fact they are doing a lot of harm to the animals. They are a lot of times relegated to crates or some type of smaller shelter.” Kevin Flanagan | Belmont County Prosecutor

He says the animals in these cases often get no exercise or veterinary care.

And the owner’s house often falls into extreme disrepair.

In this particular case, the dogs–mastiffs, boxers and French bulldogs–were huddled in small crates, suffering from various ailments.

Flanagan says they are now recovering in the care of Belmont County Hoof and Paw.