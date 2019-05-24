PA state police looking for missing man

The Pennsylvania State Police are currently investing a report of a missing man, named Jonathan Knight.

Knight was last seen by family members on 5/23/19 at 4 AM and is from Washington County, PA

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black in color Jordan shoes and had a blue bandana on the right side of his jeans.

Knight is 6’1 weighs 130 and has brown hair and eyes.

Police say he could be driving or be located in a 2011 Hyundai Veracruz

If you have any information on Knights whereabouts please contact the Washington State Police barracks at 724-223-5200