Pabst Blue Ribbon responds to deleted eat ass if you’re not drinking tweet

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: In this photo illustration, cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer sit on a table, November 15, 2018 in New York City. Pabst Brewing Company has filed a lawsuit against MillerCoors. Pabst claims that MillerCoors wants to put them out of business by ending a partnership where MillerCoors brews Pabst’s beers, a practice known as contract brewing. The trial began on Monday and is set to run through Nov. 30th at the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

On Monday, Pabst Blue Ribbon was trending worldwide for a tweet that they later deleted.

The tweet in question? ‘Not drinking this January? Try eating A**!’

Other tweets went out from the beer company that was also deleted.

PBR reached out to 7News with a comment to explain the deleted tweets

“We apologize about the language and content of our recent tweets. The tweets in question were written in poor judgment by one of our associates.   In no way does the content of these tweets reflect the values of Pabst and our Associates.  We’re handling the matter internally and have removed the tweets from our social platforms.’

VP of Marketing, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Nick Reely

