Pabst Blue Ribbon responds to deleted eat ass if you’re not drinking tweet

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: In this photo illustration, cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer sit on a table, November 15, 2018 in New York City. Pabst Brewing Company has filed a lawsuit against MillerCoors. Pabst claims that MillerCoors wants to put them out of business by ending a partnership where MillerCoors brews Pabst’s beers, a practice known as contract brewing. The trial began on Monday and is set to run through Nov. 30th at the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

On Monday, Pabst Blue Ribbon was trending worldwide for a tweet that they later deleted.

The tweet in question? ‘Not drinking this January? Try eating A**!’

Other tweets went out from the beer company that was also deleted.

PBR reached out to 7News with a comment to explain the deleted tweets