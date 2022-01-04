Pabst Blue Ribbon responds to deleted eat ass if you’re not drinking tweet

On Monday, Pabst Blue Ribbon was trending worldwide for a tweet that they later deleted.
The tweet in question? ‘Not drinking this January? Try eating A**!’
Other tweets went out from the beer company that was also deleted.
PBR reached out to 7News with a comment to explain the deleted tweets
“We apologize about the language and content of our recent tweets. The tweets in question were written in poor judgment by one of our associates. In no way does the content of these tweets reflect the values of Pabst and our Associates. We’re handling the matter internally and have removed the tweets from our social platforms.’VP of Marketing, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Nick Reely