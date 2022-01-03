Pabst Blue Ribbon suggests eating a** if you’re not drinking

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: In this photo illustration, cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer sit on a table, November 15, 2018 in New York City. Pabst Brewing Company has filed a lawsuit against MillerCoors. Pabst claims that MillerCoors wants to put them out of business by ending a partnership where MillerCoors brews Pabst’s beers, a practice known as contract brewing. The trial began on Monday and is set to run through Nov. 30th at the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Pabst Blue Ribbon is currently trending worldwide on social media after a tweet they posted on Monday.

https://twitter.com/PabstBlueRibbon/status/1477996134387834888

The tweet has since been deleted by the company.

PBR also deleted another tweet that stated ‘Crop dust haters’

A recent tweet, after the a** eating tweet was deleted has people wondering why the tweet was deleted from the social media account.

Others are fighting back saying the tweet was in bad taste

PBR has yet to say why the tweets were deleted.

7News reached out to PBR for a comment but has yet to hear anything at this time.

