Paden City residents pack council meeting amid new water concerns

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Concerned residents of Paden City turned out in large numbers for Monday night’s city council meeting.

Residents told 7News they received new notices about contamination that took place in the final quarter of the 2019 calendar year.

Water contamination has been an ongoing issue in Paden City, but residents said they need this pending project to go through now more than ever.

Tetrachloroethylene is a fairly common chemical. It’s used as a dry cleaning agent. It is also used as a metal degreaser. It’s just a very common chemical, which means that there’s been a lot of studies done for the health effects of tetrachloroethylene. The EPA standard is five parts per billion and they measured 13.6 on a quarterly average that they recorded on Wednesday. We know at least since 2013nWell #2, which is over on Church Street, read 49.6 parts per billion and that was in October of 2013 and nobody was notified. It took 15 days to shut down that well. Hannah Spencer, Tyler County native

This whole town should be here. In fact, they should be picketing along the highways to let people know about this water. I’m really concerned about the children in the schools that have to drink this water. I really am. Angelina Summers, Paden City resident

If you remember, the U.S. Department of Agriculture secured nearly $500,000 in emergency funds to correct the issue.

The project is going into construction this month. Materials are being ordered. Some have already been ordered. We’re looking at a February 24 construction date. Looking at about four months, five months of construction. Logan Alastanos, Project Engineer, Thrasher Group

The project engineer added that the EPA standards say the water is safe to drink.

