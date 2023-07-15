WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Wheeling’s Heritage Port was full of Indian culture and heritage today for the Palace of Gold’s Festival of India.

Between the vegetarian meals, face painting, yoga, dancing, live music and the parade of chariots, there was truly something for everyone to enjoy.

The festival also hosted a variety of tents selling clothing, books and other Indian goods.

It’s a very colorful festival. I mean, like all the Indian festivals. But but it also brings a lot of spiritual culture, how we are like pulling God back into our heart. And there is a lot of, you know, joyful music and colors and good food. And so, this all, like, combined together. Jana Popelarova | Festival Organizer

The festival of India will be at Heritage Port only on July 15 until 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

If you’d like to learn more about the Palace of Gold, you can read more about them on their website.