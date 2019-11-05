Panda twins meet & other great videos

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - It’s a situation everyone fears—losing a family member. But knowing they are at peace can be comforting to someone grieving. So, what do you do if your loved one’s final resting place is in deplorable condition? That’s the situation one local family is now facing.

It’s a way of memorializing a loved one. A place where friends and family can gather to honor those who have passed away. Each row lined with flags and memorabilia. A beautiful area where each and every plot is respected. But that’s sadly not the case at Short Creek Cemetery.