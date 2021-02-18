Panhandle announces expansion, opens fourth office

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF) — Premier commercial and residential property damage and environmental services company Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration announces its expansion with the opening of a fourth location in Sarasota, FL.

The new location offers 24/7 restoration service to Southwest Florida in a multitude of areas including, but not limited to, water damage, fire damage, smoke damage and mold and environmental remediation services and natural disaster cleanup.

We’re very excited to provide day-to-day restoration service to Southwest Florida. This location provides us the ability to restructure our National Catastrophic Response Team. It also means the creation of jobs in all areas from project managers to office staff and not just in Florida. This means the addition of staff in our Wheeling (WV), Morgantown (WV), and Pittsburgh (PA) offices as well. Josh Contraguerro, President of Specialty Services

While the Sarasota location is now open and providing restoration services to Southwest Florida, it will begin full operations beginning on Monday, February 22nd.