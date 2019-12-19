Panhandle donates to annual Christmas giveaway

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration continues the giving season with a special toy donation to the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple.

Panhandle delivered more than $1,000 worth of gifts to the Dream Center on Thursday for kids of all ages. They’ll be distributed at this weekend’s annual Christmas giveaway.

This all comes after the closing of OVMC, who was one of the Temple’s biggest sponsors.

Once Panhandle heard the news that toys were needed for the giveaway, they went straight to the Ohio Valley Mall to step up for the community.

They’re like angels and we appreciate them. Not only them, but others who have helped us in these last hours. We were getting a little bit nervous, but we’re going to make it with help like this and a community like this and businesses like this you can help us succeed. With God’s help we’ll make it. Pastor Darrell Cummings – Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

When all is said and done, almost 100 kids will get gifts with this donation alone.