Parents file lawsuit against Mon County Board of Education, others following alleged rape of their son

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The parents of a Morgantown High School student have filed a civil lawsuit on his behalf against the Monongalia County Board of Education, a teacher, the Morgantown Theatre Company, its executive director and the parents of a fellow student.

The suit alleges that the boy, who is homosexual, was assaulted, raped and bullied by the fellow student. The rape happened in a dressing room at the Morgantown Theatre Company (MTC), according to the suit. Prior to the rape, the boy’s mother had made MTC’s executive director aware that the other boy had verbally and physically assaulted her son, the suit said. It goes on to say that the executive director failed “to take reasonable preventative or remedial measures.”

Several months later, the boy told a teacher at Morgantown High about the rape and about several instances of assault and of the fellow student “outing” his homosexuality, according to the suit.

The lawsuit claims that the teacher did not report the allegations, as required by West Virginia state code.

Nearly a year after confiding in the teacher, the boy told his mother about the rape. On that same day, the teacher sent the boy’s mother a text message explaining that she did not report it because she did not want to betray the boy’s trust, the lawsuit states. The suit alleges that the teacher had a friendship with the parents of the assailant and that the relationship was a factor in not reporting it.

The mother then reported the assaults, rape and the lack of reporting by the teacher to the Monongalia County Board of Education. The lawsuit alleges that the board failed to take “any meaningful action.”

Since the alleged incidents, the boy has been affected by seizures and has been hospitalized because of “suicidal ideations and intents.” The suit is asking for compensatory and punitive damages.

12 News has a copy of the lawsuit and would typically upload the full suit for readers to see for themselves. However, 12 News is refraining from doing so in this instance to protect the identities of the minors involved.