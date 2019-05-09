Parents say special needs kid bitten on school bus

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (CNN) — The parents of a student with special needs are speaking out after they say another student brutally bit her multiple times while on the school bus.

They say the bus driver did nothing to help.

Lilly’s parents say once she got off the bus Monday she was crying and holding onto her arm. Lilly was inconsolable, so her mom wanted to calm her down by giving her a bath.

“She loves baths and that’s soothing to her. So I brought her home and I was getting her ready for the bath. I took her sweatshirt off. And that’s when I noticed the major bruising on her upper arm,” said Lynn Waldron-Moehle, Lilly’s mother.

A Lamers Bus Lines representative says they have video recording on all Green Bay school buses and bus drivers are allowed to step in if an altercation happens.

Lilly’s dad says she was on an all-special needs bus.

“The seat was right behind the bus driver and he couldn’t hear anything going on or see anything? Come on,” said Chad Waldron, Lilly’s dad.

“She can’t tell them to stop. She couldn’t get away. She’s in a five-point harness car seat. She just had to sit there and take it. And the bus driver wasn’t stopping,” said Waldron-Moehle.

Lynn says the school principal was able to watch the video from the bus.

“He said it was gruesome and horrifying to look at. That the girl was brutally biting my daughter’s arm,” said Waldron-Moehle.

In a statement, the school district superintendent says, “Several administrators and myself immediately reached out to the family and met with them to address their concerns and provide support to ensure the physical and emotional wellbeing of our student.”

Waldron says this could have been avoided had there been an adult watching over the kids.

“If you can’t keep an eye on these kids and they are special needs, then you need to bring somebody in, you know, to be watching if the bus driver can’t do it,” he said.

“I would like to see this not ever happen to another child. No other child needs to go through what Lilly went through,” said Waldron-Moehle.

The Waldrons say the student who bit Lilly is no longer going to the elementary school.

Starting Thursday, Lilly will be riding in a van with two adults to and from school.