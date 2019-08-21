Parents sue school for sharpie on son’s haircut

A 13-year-old boy in Houston came home from school earlier this year and told his parents a teacher colored in his hair design– with a sharpie.

Now– they’re suing.

Take a look at this photo of Juelz trice’s head–

You can see his fade haircut colored in with black marker.

The civil rights lawsuit says– back in April– Juelz was sent to the office because his haircut violated school dress code.

He was told he could either use a marker to color in his scalp or get suspended.

He chose the marker– worried suspension would affect his eligibility for the track team.

The assistant principal, the discipline clerk and a teacher — all white– are named in the lawsuit– along with the school district.

The family wants damages and they also want people who work for the district to go through racial sensitivity training about certain haircuts.