Parishioners are heading back to the pews this Christmas at one Wheeling church

(WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) This year it seems we’re able to gather a little more around the holidays, not just with our families and friends for holiday parties, but also in church.

At one local church they’re welcoming back their congregation with open arms.

While the message of Christmas remains the same throughout the years, this year, in particular, at C3 Church they are celebrating as people head back to the pews.

“Being together is a celebration. It’s best to do it together. It’s best to do it through song and giving gifts. Christmas is Jesus’ birthday. And what do you do at a birthday? You celebrate.”

Pastor Ted Dodd, C3 Church, Wheeling

‘Togetherness’ was something C3 missed last Christmas as the sermon met a predominately virtual audience.

Pastor Dodd says he doesn’t know a church that hasn’t taken a hit in the last year.

Only now starting to dust the snow off from the pandemic fall.

Maybe you were someone who once religiously attended church until COVID and this Christmas, pastors hope for revival.

“Understanding that it’s a different reality for people coming back. It may not be the same people, but it is always great to see them return.” Pastor Ted Dodd, C3 Church, Wheeling

C3 is hosting three services on Christmas Eve at 1, 3, and 5 PM.

The 1 o’clock service is for the kids, but the latter services, that involve fire, will bring back a long-beloved tradition that was all too silent last year.

“Every year we end on Silent Night. We turn down the lights and light our candles. So, I think that’s something everybody looks forward to. I mean, it’s great to sing at home. My kids don’t think it’s great when I sing at home. I love getting together with other people, when the music is soft, and we’re just reflecting on the gift of Jesus at Christmas. How powerful it can be to be together.” Pastor Ted Dodd, C3 Church, Wheeling

C3 also hosted a Christmas concert earlier this month and a YSS Stuff The Truck event on December16th for the Winter Freeze Shelter.

Pastor Dodd says it’s all in the good faith of Christmas giving.