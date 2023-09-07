BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — West Virginia may be handling the opening of the new Wellsburg-Brilliant bridge, but things are just as busy across the river.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has revealed that a park and ride will be built in Brilliant specifically for recreation.

They announced plans for the lot at the corner of 3rd and Cleaver Streets at their public meeting Thursday.

It’s set to open in 2024, and will allow for use of the 8-foot wide fenced path along the side of the bridge.

Bikers, walkers and joggers can cross over to West Virginia’s Brooke Pioneer Rail Trail, which faced closures during the bridge construction.

“So our hope was to build this park and ride to allow for users in Ohio to bring their bikes, park in the park and ride, get their bikes off, use the shared use path on the on the new bridge, and then go and enjoy, you know, the shared use path over in West Virginia area.” Scott Warner, Planning Engineer, ODOT District 11

ODOT also revealed that the bridge is now officially part of the state’s highway system, and will be known as State Route 702.

The plans will now head to ODOT’s central office in Columbus, who make sure the bridge will be added to Google Maps and similar services.