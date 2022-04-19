WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – The Center Wheeling Parking Garage is now closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

The garage that was originally built to hold 853 vehicles was only being used by 35 to 40 these days, and only on the lower floors.

Then last week, it had to be shut down.

Wheeling City Manager Robert Herron said the former Valley Professional Center next door to the garage is being transformed into the new police headquarters. In the midst of the construction work, a problem occurred on the upper deck of the parking garage.

The contractor was using the parking structure to access the various floors to the police headquarters project including the roof. Even though they had permission to do that, we think that the weight of one of those vehicles caused a crack in three of the beams on the upper level of the parking structure to a point where we felt it would be safest to close the parking structure entirely. Robert Herron, Wheeling City Manager

Herron said the garage is closed for the foreseeable future.

It will be examined by engineers. Based on their findings, Herron explained the city will decide to do one of three things: rehab the structure, tear it down partially or tear it down completely.

He’s hoping the lower levels can be reopened in the next few weeks.

Stay with 7News for updates.