If you think rent is out of control, check this out.

A realtor out of Seattle, Washington is selling a parking space for $50,000.

Jimmy Chuang listed the parking spot on February 22 and called the parking space a ‘ Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.’

The listing says its a pet-friendly with no rental cap and high association reserves for the 128 square feet space.

The space is listed to the ‘hippest bars, restaurants, cafes, and nightlife, and a light rail Station, Amazon Go, and Whole Foods Market are just a few blocks away.

For more information, you can call Jimmy at 206-422-0600