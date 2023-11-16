PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) – Mark your calendars for April 8th, 2024 – A total solar eclipse will be visible to the Ohio Valley and surrounding areas with a path of totality roughly spanning 100 miles.

”So what happens is when, when you’re in that path of totality, everything lines up really succinctly. And so when you are able to safely look at the sun, you can actually physically take off your glasses because that moon will block out the entirety of the sun. You’ll just be left with something a little bit around called the Corona.” Amanda Iwaniec – Director of Theater Experiences, Carnegie Science Center of Pittsburgh

Another 🌎ut of this W🪐rld story today with @Zach_PeteyWx at the @CarnegieSciCtr !☀️🌙🌏



The solar eclipse is coming in 2024 and we’re just 6 months away from one of this cool event!🌕 @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/CyiTy4pkGD — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) November 13, 2023

Sun physicists and eclipse chasers take advantage of these events to get a unique view of the sun’s corona to study its properties that are typically hidden.

Although scientists have the tools to view the eclipse safely, looking directly into the rays can cause severe eye damage.

Our region will witness a partial solar eclipse with the area roughly within the 95-96% totality range.

”Even though we’re not in the path of totality, you will notice something very different. So, we will kind of get that sense of a darkening again, not pitch-black total twilight that you would get in that in that area, but still really worthwhile to experience.” Amanda Iwaniec – Director of Theater Experiences, Carnegie Science Center of Pittsburgh

Pure totality is only a few hours away across Central Ohio if you are looking to experience the full effect.

Regardless of your viewing plans, The Carnegie Science Center has you covered. This event is one for everyone to enjoy.

”What I really love about space and astronomy is that it really connects people because we all experience we all can experience that. You go outside, the stars are for everyone. And so it’s a really clear message that we like to give that you can learn and get excited about space just by going outside.” Amanda Iwaniec – Director of Theater Experiences, Carnegie Science Center of Pittsburgh

Because this out of this world event isn’t an everyday occurrence, purchasing eclipse safe glasses from a reputable source will assure that you will be able to see the next one.

Or you can get crafty with your favorite cereal box or other household items.

”If you don’t have glasses or you miss out on glasses, you can make something called a pinhole projector using a cereal box. So, any type of cardboard box, you just can make a solar viewer. If you don’t even have cereal boxes and you have a colander or something that has holes, you can use that to be able to shine the light from the sun and see the shape of the eclipse on your sidewalk.” Amanda Iwaniec – Director of Theater Experiences, Carnegie Science Center of Pittsburgh

If you were curious how likely we are to see the eclipse on April 8th, our StormTracker7 team predicts that we may have some clouds to dodge.

42% of the time, our area sees clouds from around April 1st to April 10th.

The Carnegie Science Center of Pittsburgh will have a livestream set up and several other activities closer to the event.