BROOKE COUNTY W.Va. – (WTRF) Their COVID-19 surge testing and vaccination team has been traveling the state of West Virginia.

They’ve covered 25 counties and on Tuesday they’ve set up shop at Wellsburg United Methodist Church.

For over a year the Partnership of African American Churches or PAAC has been providing free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

According to PAAC, African Americans, Hispanics, Asians, and people of color account for 23.3% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Shannon Robinson is the project coordinator, and he says their goal is get as many people vaccinated as possible.

We received a grant through the state DHHR to go to all 55 counties with the intentional effort to get the people vaccinated and get the people tested. We understand what we are going through across the county, and we know that vaccinations do work and also, we want to keep getting people tested. If one person came to get tested and one person came to get vaccinated, it’s all a blessing. Same way with saving a soul, one soul is always a blessing for the kingdom. Shannon Robinson, Project Coordinator

He says that many initial African American’s positive cases in West Virginia are associated with outbreaks in churches.

The PAAC’s study shows that African Americans are more likely to get tested if the sites are easily accessible.

By providing a testing site at churches, it allows those community members to get tested or vaccinated in a convenient location and it encourages the community to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.