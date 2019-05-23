Pastor asking for "In God We Trust" to be added to police vehicles

Pastor Angelo Frazier of the Riverlakes Community Church in Bakersfield, CA is asking officials to add "In God, we trust" on every police vehicle.

The Pastor said, "If an officer doesn't want to put it on his car, he doesn't have to. I understand that. I deal with a lot of non-believers all the time. Most of them primarily concern is financial. Is the city paying for it. No, it isn't. It's privately funded."

Pastor Frazier has been working with the city council for years to try to get the motto added to the vehicles.