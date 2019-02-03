Patriots dominate the slopes; hope to do same on gridiron

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mecedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2019 ahead of the Patriots taking on the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. (Nexstar/Ashley Bridges)

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (AP) - New England Patriots fans are showing their support on the slopes before they head indoors to watch the big game on WTRF-CBS.

More than 100 fans wearing Patriots jerseys shared a pregame moment Sunday by creating a sea of blue as they skied together at Maine's Sugarloaf.

Several skied with Patriots flags.

The event was part of a Super Bowl promotion with discounted tickets to anyone wearing a Patriots jersey. The Patriots and Los Angeles Rams were playing Sunday in Atlanta.