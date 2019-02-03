Patriots dominate the slopes; hope to do same on gridiron
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (AP) - New England Patriots fans are showing their support on the slopes before they head indoors to watch the big game on WTRF-CBS.
More than 100 fans wearing Patriots jerseys shared a pregame moment Sunday by creating a sea of blue as they skied together at Maine's Sugarloaf.
Several skied with Patriots flags.
The event was part of a Super Bowl promotion with discounted tickets to anyone wearing a Patriots jersey. The Patriots and Los Angeles Rams were playing Sunday in Atlanta.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Kristoff St. John of "Young & Restless" dead at 52, CBS reports
- 'Bond King' Bill Gross to retire from Janus
- Review: Thank U, Next: Maroon 5's halftime show was basic
- Plane breaks apart over California neighborhood, 5 killed