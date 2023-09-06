Supermarket Lidl has recalled Paw Patrol snacks over a porn website.

Lidl GB is recalling four different products after they were made aware that the URL of the supplier which is featured on the back of the packaging has been compromised and is being directed to a porn website.

The website, which is not safe for work, is appykidsco.com.

On a desktop, the website takes you to a white screen with a message in Chinese. If you load the website on a phone it takes you to a website filled with porn.

Lidl asks customs to refrain from viewing the URL and return the product to the nearest store for a full refund.

For further information, contact Customer Care on customer.care@lidl.co.uk