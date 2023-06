In a tweet, Peacock says it will not drop the first half of its name.

“I know you’re all very disappointed, but I will *not* be dropping the first half of my name any time soon,” Peacock Tweeted.

When asked about dropping the second half by a Twitter user, Peacock said “too much room for “peas and ‘q’s” jokes.”

The tweet comes after the streaming company HBO Max dropped HBO from its name and became Max.