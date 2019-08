Steubenville police were on scene as a pedestrian was hit earlier this morning.

Police can confirm that the man struck was Otis Allen.

Allen was said to be conscious but had cuts on his arms and legs.

Police also identified the driver as Frank Valentine.

According to the police report, Valentine was driving north on Route 7 when he stuck Allen who was walking in a crosswalk.

Valentine was not injured.

Allen was taken to Trinity West for evaluation.