A statue that was once erect in Vancouver, is now back for everyone to see.

The statue was up for less than 24 hours in Vancouver in 2014 after city workers removed it because it was not commissioned work, according to CTV News

“Obsidian” The artist, who claims he made the statue, has created a digital version for the fans.

You can head on over to PenisSatan.com to summon ‘Penis Satan.’

On the website, you can use augmented reality to take photos and videos with the ‘Penis Satan.’

You can also purchase NFTs of the statue on the artist website.

“Obsidian” also has an Instagram page where you can check out his work.