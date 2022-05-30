PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police say a 1-year-old child has been killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in downtown.

Officers were called to an intersection not far from Market Square and the PPG Place complex at around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on a report that an infant had been shot.

Cmdr. Cristyn Zett said shorty afterward there were “numerous 911 calls for shots fired in the area.” Zett said the baby boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

She said the child’s mother was present, but it was not immediately clear whether there was any connection between the shooter and the child.