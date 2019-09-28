11-month-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents charged

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CNN) – Pennsylvania parents who slept through their baby boy’s overdose have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Kristen Bristow and Charles Salzman Jr. were allegedly asleep in the front seat of their car while their 11-month-old son overdosed on fentanyl in the back.

Salzman’s mother told police she went to check on the couple Wednesday and found the child unconscious and slumped over while his parents were either asleep or not reacting.

Emergency responders gave the child three doses of Narcan.

He is expected to survive.

Bail was set for Salzman and Bristow at $150,000 each.