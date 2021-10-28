12 year old dies after collapsing at basketball practice at school near Pittsburgh

A 12-year-old died after collapsing at a basketball practice at a Bridgeville, PA school.
Multiple reports from Pittsburg stations say, 12-year-old Jayson Kidd collapsed during warm-ups and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Chartiers Valley School District superintendent Johannah M. Vanatta, Ed. D released a statement on the boy’s death.
‘The Chartiers Valley family is deeply saddened by a tragic incident that occurred at the Middle School this evening around 5:00 p.m. Out of respect for the family, we will not release any further details at this time. I am confident that our community will rise in support. My thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, teammates, coaches, teachers, and all of those affected by this tragedy.”