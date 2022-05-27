A tractor-trailer filled with 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler spilled onto I-70 West in Rostraver, Pennsylvania leaving a bog pink mess for the fire department to clean up.

According to the incident report, the speeding driver lost control of the truck and began to veer off the right-hand lane of the highway exiting the roadway, and came to a stop after impaling several trees, reported Today.

“Due to the violent stopping motion of Unit 31, the load contained inside the trailer of Unit 1 became dislodged, causing approximately 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler to catapult onto the road,” explained the report.

The Rostraver Central Fire Department spent hours cleaning the roadway of all “hot dog debris” while stuck drivers were left with the poignant smell of the accident.

Further investigation into the crash revealed that multiple brakes on the vehicle were completely inoperable, resulting in a total loss of stopping power, reported Today.