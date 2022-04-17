On Sunday morning just after 12:30 a.m. Pittsburgh Zone 1 Police officers responded to an alert of multiple shots fired from an Airbnb property on Suismon Street at Madison Avenue.

According to a news release, as responding units arrived on the scene, shots were being registered in the immediate vicinity and several young people were seen running away from the area on foot and by vehicle.

Investigation showed that a large party was being held at the rental property with as many as 200 people, many of them underage.

As many as 50 rounds were fired inside, prompting some party-goers to jump out the windows, sustaining injuries such as broken bones and lacerations. Several more shots were fired outside the home, according to a news release.

Officers located gunshot victims at or near the scene and transported them to a local hospital by Pittsburgh EMS and Police. Additional gunshot victims arrived at hospitals both inside and outside the city by private means.

There were about 11 gunshot victims at the time of writing, including two male victims, both juveniles, who were pronounced deceased in the hospital.

The Mobile Crime Unit is processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes. The investigation is still ongoing.