2 face charges after trying to hang bridge protest banner

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say two people were arrested after climbing onto a Pittsburgh bridge in an attempt to hang a protest banner.

Police said the man and woman climbed the superstructure of the 6th Street/Roberto Clemente Bridge at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The bridge was then closed to traffic and fire department crews cut the line the protesters were using to try to hang the banner.

Fire department crews cut the line the protesters were using to try to hang the banner, which the group said was going to say “Black Trans Lives Matter” and call for shutting down the county jail and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in eastern Pennsylvania, KDKA reported.

The protesters were arrested after they descended three hours later.

The incident took place during a gay rights parade that was rerouted to another bridge.

Public safety officials said criminal charges were planned but didn’t specify what they would be.