2 men charged in strangulation death of woman found in park

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities have charged two men in the strangulation homicide of a woman whose body was found in a western Pennsylvania park last year.

Allegheny County police say the pair, who are already incarcerated, are charged in the death of 43-year-old Tameka Dallas, whose body was found Sept. 12 in a wooded area of Renziehausen Park in McKeesport.

The suspects are charged with homicide, robbery of a motor vehicle, evidence-tampering and abuse of a corpse.

Court documents don’t list defense attorneys.

