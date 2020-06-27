21-year-old killed in ATV accident on state highway

WASHINGTON COUNTY Pa. (WTRF) – A 21-year-old man is dead after an ATV accident early Saturday morning along a Pennsylvania state highway.

According to the Washington County Coroner’s report, the incident took place around 12:15 a.m. on State Route 43 in Union Township.

Tyler James Gereshenski was riding his ATV in the soundbound lanes when he was fatally struck by a SUV, also traveling southbound.

According to authorities, Gereshenski was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

