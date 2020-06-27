WASHINGTON COUNTY Pa. (WTRF) – A 21-year-old man is dead after an ATV accident early Saturday morning along a Pennsylvania state highway.
According to the Washington County Coroner’s report, the incident took place around 12:15 a.m. on State Route 43 in Union Township.
Tyler James Gereshenski was riding his ATV in the soundbound lanes when he was fatally struck by a SUV, also traveling southbound.
According to authorities, Gereshenski was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.
LATEST POSTS:
- OSHP starts process of outfitting troopers with body cameras
- East Coast at risk of severe weather this weekend
- 21-year-old killed in ATV accident on state highway
- Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
- Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio County