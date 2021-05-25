3 Dead In Western PA Double Murder-Suicide

MCDONALD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say they believe two people found dead in a western Pennsylvania home were killed by a third person whose body was also found there.

Washington County emergency dispatchers and state police say officers were called to the home in McDonald just after 8 p.m.

Monday and found three people shot to death.

State police and the county coroner’s office said the gunfire stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Officials said they believe two of the people were killed by the third person, whose wound is believed to have been self-inflicted. Autopsies are planned, and police said more details would be released later.