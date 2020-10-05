4 firefighters injured in apartment fire in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say four firefighters were injured battling a blaze in an apartment building in Pittsburgh over the weekend.
Fire crews were called to the South Side Slopes building at about 8 p.m.
Sunday. Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said there was one mayday call for a firefighter trapped inside and two other collapses occurred.
Four firefighters were taken to hospitals, two with shoulder injuries, one with a laceration and one with a minor burn.
Mayor Bill Peduto said in a Twitter message that it “appears all will be OK.” No other injuries were reported. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
